LEXINGTON — Polly Ann Mason, age 63, peacefully passed away in her sleep July 10, 2020, at home.

She was born September 2, 1956, in Urbana the youngest child of James William & Betty Lee (Morehart) Pratt, and grew up on the family dairy farm where she learned the importance of hard work and perseverance. She graduated from Mechanicsburg High School with the class of 1974 and went on to earn her associate's degree in dairy science from The Ohio State University in 1982. She worked 20+ years as a paramedic for Delaware County EMS helping countless neighbors in distress. Often meeting people on their worst day, Polly was tenacious in solving problems and getting people the help they needed at all costs.

Polly was blessed to meet Michael Mason and the pair married on June 11, 2005. They built a beautiful life and were looking forward to many years of retirement together.

Polly enjoyed nature and especially loved gardening and growing gorgeous flowers. She had a big heart and loved her grandchildren and five whippet dogs. She was a member of the Columbus Iris Society and the Caroline Chapter of the Eastern Star. Polly was meticulously detailed and taught by example that if a project was worth doing, it was worth doing it the right way.

Polly is survived by her loving husband Mike Mason of Lexington, daughter Emily (Jason) Monnat of Canton, NY; son Evan (Caitlin) Ullom of Greenville, SC; stepson Michael Jr. (Gina) Mason of Powell; stepdaughter Maureen Mason of Columbus; grandchildren Ella Jane Monnat, Willow Monnat, Owen Samuel Ullom, Beatrice Ullom, and Ayden Rambo; siblings Cynthia (Ernie) Fritz of Kingston, TN, James William Pratt, Jr. of Mechanicsburg, and Karen (Mike) Bodey of Urbana; nephew Matthew (Angie) Fritz of Kingston, TN; and niece Elaine (Clay) Halterman of Urbana.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service honoring her life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Snyder Funeral Home (2553 Lexington Avenue in Mansfield) officiated by Celebrant Jerry Wilson and friends are invited to call from 1 to 3 p.m. before the service. The use of a face mask will be required as Richland County is under a Level 3 health advisory. Delaware County EMS will provide an honor guard and perform the flag ceremony at the end of the service. Contributions in Polly's memory may be made to Honor Flight Columbus or the Alzheimer's Association or the Central Ohio Diabetes Association. Please make your check out to the charity and bring or send to the funeral home (PO Box 3085, Mansfield, OH 44904).

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Polly's family. Share a memory and watch her tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com.