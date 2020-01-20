DELAWARE — Prudence Pinney, age 93 of Delaware passed away Saturday morning January 18, 2020 at her son's residence after an extended illness. Born November 7, 1926 in Llanelli, Wales.

Prudence left Wales as soon as the mines were cleared from the harbor following WWII in 1946, and headed to Australia. She would leave Australia to move to Cuba to live with a pen pal. She then moved again to central Ohio on the advice of another pen pal and met her future husband Jack W. Pinney who passed away in 1998.

She retired from the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services (OBES) after 35 years of service. She was a firm believer in wildlife conservation and belonged to the National Wildlife Federation and was sensitive to Native American causes.

Preceded in death by her parents: John & Jennifer (Sperry) Arthur; 2 brothers. Survived by her son: Kenneth Pinney of Delaware; grandchildren: Rachael Pinney, Seth Pinney.

Memorial Service will be held at a later date. To honor her memory, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Delaware County, 4920 St. Rt. 37E, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

