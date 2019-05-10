Pastor R. Darrell Anderson, 79, of Delaware passed away peacefully Thursday morning, May 9, 2019 at the Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital in Columbus, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born February 20, 1940 in Licking County, Ohio to the late Russell Freeman Anderson and Mable Louise (Wince) Anderson. Darrell graduated from Homer High School in 1958 and worked for Columbia Gas for 7 years. On August 21, 1958, he married the love of his life Irene Furbee. He then furthered his studies by graduating from Grace College in Indiana with a Bachelor's and Master's degree. He also received an honorary PhD from Trinity University.

Darrell ministered for 10 years at the La Loma Grace Brethren Church in Modesto, California, and an additional 10 years at Sierra View Grace Brethren Church in Placerville, California, before settling in Delaware, where he pastored the Delaware Grace Brethren Church for 23 years. He loved to serve the Lord and lived by the premise, "Love believes all things" 1 Corinthians 13:7.

He enjoyed reading, tinkering with things, hunting, and fishing. He was happiest working with people, raising his 2 boys and spending time with his family.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 60 years, Irene; sons, Scott (Kim) Anderson of Marion and Eric (Jill) Anderson of Ashley; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Darrell was preceded in death by his brother Keith, sister Barbara Kimble and his son Mark.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 4–7 p.m. at the Delaware Grace Brethren Church, 375 Hills-Miller Road, Delaware, Ohio, where services celebrating Darrell's life will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Dave Pacheco officiating. Graveside services will then be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Homer Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Darrell's memory may be made to the Delaware Grace Brethren Church.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve the Anderson family.

To share a fond memory of Darrell or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com