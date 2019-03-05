CROTON — Rachel Leola Buxton, age 86 of Croton, OH, passed peacefully Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 at home.

She was born on February 26, 1933 in Sunbury to the late Arthur B. and Ethel I. (Carnes) Murphy. Rachel graduated from Sunbury High School in 1951. She married Thomas E. Buxton on March 16, 1952. Together they shared 58 wonderful years raising their family, making a home, tending to their farm, and traveling in one of their beloved campers. Rachel joined the Condit Presbyterian Church at age 16, and was active in many church groups, including the Choir, Friendly Club, Presbyterian Women, and also serving as an Elder.

Rachel is survived by her children Tina (Martin Miller) White, Centerburg, Perry (Mary) Buxton, Croton, Rex (Joy) Buxton, Croton, and Edward (Linda) Callen, Newark; and eight grandchildren: Renee (Chris) Smith, Logan (Samantha) White, Kale (Audrey) White, Paula (Eric) Taylor, Natalie (Brandon) Cox, Perry N. Buxton, Jamie (Ginny) Harber, and Dakoda Buxton, as well as twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Tom, brother Lovett Murphy, and sister Velma (Murphy) McCall-Creech.

Friends may call Wednesday, March 6th from 9-11 a.m., at the Condit Presbyterian Church, 15102 Hartford Rd., Sunbury, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow with Rev. Annie Melick officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rachel's memory may be made to the church. Condolences and special memories may be shared at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve the Buxton family.