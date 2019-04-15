Ralph T. Young, age 88, long time educator and athletic administrator of Delaware passed away Friday, April 12, 2019.

He was born in Newark, Ohio to the late Ralph E. and Mary (Waldren) Young. A graduate of Granville High School in 1950, he entered the US Marine Corps in 1951, serving during the Korean Conflict.

Returning home, he attended Baldwin Wallace College, participating in Varsity Football and Track and Field while earning a bachelor's degree in education. While at Baldwin Wallace he met his future bride Nancy (Ortmann), whom he married in 1955 and together they shared 63 wonderful years caring for each other's needs and raising their family. He later furthered his education earning a Master's Degree from Kent State University.

Ralph first served the Strongsville School System as a teacher and football coach for 12 years, he went on to serve the Upper Sandusky School System as assistant principal and head football coach also for 12 years, and then served the Delaware City Schools system as their athletic administrator for 10 years. He then served as a supervisor with the Delaware County Educational Service Center and JVS retiring in 1999.

He served as Ohio Capital Conference (OCC) athletic administrator, tournament director, and official for many years, with the Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (OHIAAA), and for 24 years as treasurer for the Central Athletic Board for the OHSC retiring in 2012.

Ralph's life centered on his faith, family, and serving the athletic and educational needs of his community and Ohio. He treasured time spent working on causes for the Ohio High School Athletic Association and served as the Central District Athletic Board Treasure for 12 years.

Due to that dedication he was inducted into 10 different Halls of Fame including the OCC Hall of Fame in 1997, the Officials Hall of Fame, Athletic Directors Hall of Fame, and Delaware Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006. In 1998 he received the OIAAA Award of Merit.

Detailed in every way, Ralph always played by the rules, he played by the book, earning with a smile the nickname "Rules and Regulation Ralph."

While in Upper Sandusky he was a member of the John Stewart United Methodist Church, moving to Delaware in 1981 he became an active member of the William St. United Methodist Church, where he also served as a lay speaker and usher. Ralph was also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Upper Sandusky Huddle, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors.

In his little spare time, he enjoyed gardening, especially growing tomatoes and strawberry's.

Perhaps Ralph summed it up best; he was happiest officiating a ball game, track and field, or cross-country event, serving kids and with fellow officials.

In addition to his beloved wife Nancy, he is also survived by sons: Ralph D. Young of Bellevue, WA, daughter-in-law Patty Young of Renton, WA, Russell (Liz) Young of Sylvania, grandchildren Ryan, Ethan, Raegan, Marc and Samantha, sister Edith (Dick) Davis of Fairfield, brothers Eldon (Linda) Young of Belpre, Dr. Rev. Wayne Young of Wheelersburg, and a host of athletes, students, coaches, referees, directors, and administrators.

Services celebrating the life of Ralph Young will be held Thursday April 18th at 2 p.m. at the William St. United Methodist Church, 28 W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015 with military honors provided by the Delaware County Veterans Association and Pastor Julie Carmean officiating. A memorial gathering will be held after the services from 3-4 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Ralph & Nancy Young Scholarship Fund, c/o: OIAAA, 1808 County Rd. 1, Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.