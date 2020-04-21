FREDERICKTOWN — Randall Eugene Alicie of Fredericktown, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, surrounded by family and life-long friends.

Growing up in a big family rich with love but poor of money, Randall learned the art of hunting and fishing in Cedar Bluff, VA and Bloomfield, becoming an expert outdoors-man over the years. He loved being outside with his bows, rods, shotguns, calls and friends. His entrepreneurship resulted in two successful businesses, Goosebusters Guide Service and Nova Karaoke. Nova, where "the star is YOU," made Randall's dreams of entertaining people as a singer come true. He became a mentor and friend to droves of singers across Central Ohio, primarily in the Mount Vernon and Delaware areas, playing frequent shows at popular venues. Randall traversed city and state lines to entertain as well, and he produced his debut record "It's My Turn," penning the album's first song, "Crying the Blues."

Randall's curiosity and thirst for knowledge were insatiable, which served him well as he fought for his life for 10 years, battling heart problems, debilitating arthritis, lung cancer, and finally, a fast attacking pneumonia that his compromised body just couldn't help him fight. He loved life and lived it with no apologies, on his terms. He always had a solution to a problem; from how to fix a car or motor to which vitamins to take; from which foods to eat to how to fix your pitch in a song; from the best tool to use to how to be a better parent. His wisdom, his easy smile and laugh, his warm hugs, his positive and unrelenting spirit, his love and friendship will be missed immeasurably. There was no one like him, and there won't ever be again. He was, and is still, loved infinitely by family and friends, and he will always be a star.

One of five children, Randall was born on March 21, 1955, in Tazewell, VA to Dora Lee McGuire (Alicie) (Webb) and Archie Alicie, both preceding Randall in death; he is survived by his step-father and friend, Clarence Junior McGuire of Delaware.

Randall is also survived by his adoring wife of nearly 25 years, Sara A. Alicie (Brant) of Fredericktown; his daughters, Leslle A. Adams (Alicie) (Steve) of Ashley and Stephanie D. Bunsey (Alicie) (Jeff) of Bay Village; his four granddaughters; his step-children, Rebecca Sue Diver (Metzger) (John) of Cardington, Lawrence M. Metzger of San Francisco, CA, Craig Alan Metzger (Suda) of Oahu, HI, David Joseph Metzger of Fredericktown and Molly Ann Baer (Metzger) of Mount Vernon; and his 10 step-grandchildren and eight great-step-grandchildren.

Others surviving Randall include his siblings, Danny R. Alicie of Delaware, Jan Alicie of Delaware, Michael D. Alicie (Sherri) of Cardington; his niece and two nephews; his two great-nieces and four great-nephews. Randall is also preceded in death by his sister, Tena Annette Sunderland (McGuire) of Delaware.

Respecting Randall's wishes, no funeral service was held. Please visit Nova Karaoke's page on Facebook for details about an upcoming tribute event.