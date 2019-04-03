Randoph Scott Bruce, age 66, of Hilliard, Ohio passed away at home on Sunday, March 30, 2019. Randy was born in Franklin County, Columbus, Ohio on August 29, 1953 to Paul E. and Rosa K. Bruce.

Survived by his Fiance', Robyn Harman and her son Joe Harman. Brothers; James Bruce and Clifford Bruce. Sisters; Diane Croiser, Linda Getz and Brenda Warner. Preceded in death are Mother and Father Paul and Rosa Bruce, Sister Rosalee Bruce, Brother Ronald Bruce, Nephew Gary Michael Bruce, and Niece Tracy Warner.

Memorial Service at Hillard Memorial VFW Post 4931, 2436 Walcutt Road, Columbus, Ohio 43228. Service 12:00-3:00. Military Honors at 1:00.