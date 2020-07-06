DELAWARE — Raymond E. Jordan, Sr., age 89 of Delaware passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Ivy Woods Manor.

He was born on January 12, 1931 in Huntington, WV the third of eleven children born to the late Okey and Rena (Means) Jordan. Raymond was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. He worked as a heavy equipment operator with the Delaware County Highway Department for 27 years before retiring.

Socially active, at one time he had been a member of the Delaware V.F.W. Moose, Eagles, AMVETS, and Elks. He enjoyed a passion for riding motorcycles, especially his Honda Goldwing which he rode annually to Daytona Beach. Ray was also a fan of NASCAR, following Dale Earnhardt Sr., Jeff Gordon, and Jimmy Johnson. Ornery and stubborn to his core, he could be an agitator at times, all in good fun. He was a true selfless sweetheart, who would help anyone and was too proud to accept help in return.

He was happiest when engaged in a lighthearted debate or tinkering in his garage on Wheel Horse tractors or anything mechanical. Ray was loved by all and will be truly missed.

Those left to cherish his memory included: son, Raymond Jr. (Patricia) of Port St. Lucie, Florida; daughter, Ruthanne (Curtis) Poulton of Columbiana; 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, brother Franklin (Carol) Jordan of Marion, and sister Rosella McNeil of Delaware.

He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 50 years Elizabeth (Wright) Jordan in 2012, grandson Curtis, great-granddaughter Kelsie, and 8 siblings.

Friends may call from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on Monday, July 6th at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015. Graveside services will follow Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Green Mound Cemetery in Kilbourne with military honors.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.