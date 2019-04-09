Raymond Joseph "Joe" Baldonado, age 58, died suddenly on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his residence.

A skilled craftsman, Joe was a longtime employee of Ken Rhoades Construction Co. He enjoyed woodworking, crafts and drawing. Born February 21, 1961 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to the late Hernandez and Jennie Baldonado. Also preceded in death by nephews Marcos Reyes, Jeffrey Baldonado and Freddie Silva, Jr.

Survived by loving wife, Candy L. Baldonado; daughters, Nicole Barkeloo of Delaware, Valarie Baldonado of New Mexico; step-sons, Joe Seibert of Delaware, Cody (Larecia) Seibert of Marengo; sisters, Gladys (James) Sanchez, Marcella (Eloy) Chavez, Peggy (Alex Gonzales) Jaramillo, Evelyn (Ricardo) Montoya; nephews, Lawrence Jr., Jason and Anthony Baldonado, Luke and Jonas Jaramillo; nieces, Marti Lopez, Anita Contreras, Becky Chavez, Jeanette Jaramillo, Antionette Baldonado and Marianna Gomez.

Funeral Service 7 p.m. Friday April 12, 2019 at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William St.), Delaware, where the family will be receiving visitors from 5 p.m. until time of service. Chaplain Kenny Rhoades officiating.

Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Baldonado family.