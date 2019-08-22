MOUNT VERNON — Raymond Paul Basham, age 56, of Mount Vernon, passed early in the afternoon on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the OSU Hospice Center with his devoted wife, Debbie, by his side.

Preceded in death by his parents Frank Paul and Mabel Louise (Reffitt) Basham.

Survived by his wife of 31 years Debra (Williams) Basham. Their two dogs Louise Marie and Suzie Q and cat Vernon Paul; many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Ray was born on June 29, 1963 in Ohio, he attended Licking Heights High School and graduated from Mt. Vernon High School. Ray attended the Mt. Vernon Nazarene College where he developed as an artist. Ray met the love of his life Debbie and they were married on August 20, 1988. In 1993 they moved to Mt. Vernon where they were able to enjoy many wonderful pets. Ray enjoyed attending Horror Conventions, collecting oddities and fishing. He looked forward to the family fishing trips to Canada over the years.

Ray was an accomplished pen and ink artist. He worked on commission pieces including decorative tins and large building murals throughout his lifetime. Some of his published works included illustrations for the Stephen King Fan Magazine, Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine, White Knuckles Magazine and his own Comic Series, "Freakz." Ray enjoyed acting and appeared in many amateur horror films and was an extra in "I Am Legend."

Ray's creative imitation and unique sense of humor took him to writing, directing and producing his own horror films, his favorite, "Hillbilly Bob Zombie" filmed at his Mt. Vernon home in 2009.

Ray never knew a stranger, enjoyed sharing his many adventures and always had another creative idea in the works.

Family and friends may call from 2 p.m.–4 p.m., Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Devore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 State Route 61 (SR 3), Sunbury, OH. Graveside Service 10 a.m. on Monday, August 26 at the Cheshire Cemetery with Bernard Basham officiating.

Graveside Service 10 a.m. on Monday, August 26 at the Cheshire Cemetery with Bernard Basham officiating.