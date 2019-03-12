DELAWARE — Rebecca Ann Fish, age 73, of Delaware, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born May 3, 1945 at White Cross Hospital in Columbus to Roxanna (Greenfield) and Robert Wolfinger. She graduated from Ohio University with a degree in Political Science, was a member of First Presbyterian Church and worked as a Sales Representative in many capacities.

Becky enjoyed gardening, baking and sharing her baked goods and recipes, musicals, Disney movies and boating.

She especially loved eagerly supporting her grandchildren and their interesting array of exploits. She was always one of their biggest and best fans.

She is survived by her husband, William Fish; son Robert (Laura) Planisek of Delaware; daughter, Corey (James) Van Hassel of Marysville; step-son, Jason Fish of Edgerton, WI.; step daughter Jennifer (Todd) Parkison of Castalia, Ohio; step daughter, Julie (Jordan) Mickley of Gambier, Ohio; grandchildren, Nate, Noah, Allen, Emily, Elizabeth, Alec, Tanner, Rylee, Madeline, Joseph, Gab and Andrew; cousins, Jim and John Wolfinger.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Robinson Funeral Home beginning at 2 p.m.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.