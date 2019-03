Rebecca Cole passed peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital at the age of 67.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Lucy Herriott, and a brother Tom Herriott. She is survived by a brother Jerry (Melanie) Herriott of Cardington. Niece and Nephews Joe Herriott of Delaware, David (Eileen) Herriott of Vanburen, and Katie (Tim) Grubb of Cardington.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.