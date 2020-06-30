RICHWOOD — Rebecca Joyce (Thompson) LaRue, 70, of Richwood, known to many as "Aunt Becky," passed away peacefully at The Ohio State University Hospital on June 29th, 2020.

She was a wonderful mom, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, double great aunt, friend, coach and co-worker! Most importantly she was a good Christian. Becky was born in Radnor on February 2nd, 1950. She was baptized and a member of the Delaware Church of Christ, where she loved teaching Sunday and Wednesday classes to the little ones and watching them grow in their love for Christ!

Becky's greatest joys in life were all of her "kids" from Orange Nation. Teaching and coaching, encouraging them to succeed, she always hoped she was a good Christian example to them. She spent forty years working for North Union Local School District. She began her career as a physical education and health teacher, then onto math and algebra teacher and finally ended as the Dean of Students. She was the inaugural varsity head coach of girls' basketball, gymnastics, and track and field. While basketball was her passion, she also coached cross country for a year and served as the assistant athletic director for several years.

Everyone who knew Becky knew she loved high school sports and one college team… The Ohio State Buckeyes! She always stressed to the kids, "JUST KEEP WINNING! Even after a loss, always get back to winning!" She always reminded us all that her trials in life were minor compared to some. Her motto of just keep winning applied to all aspects of life – sports, academics, hobbies, and life in general.

Her greatest wish in this earthly life is that her family members, friends, and "kids" would accept Christ, follow His commandments, and stay faithful! If all of us do those things, we will be rewarded by being with him in heaven!

She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve "Lash" LaRue, they were married July 27, 1979 and he died October 17, 1986; her mother, Mary Katherene (Shark) Thompson; father, William Andrew Thompson; sister Mary Kratowicz; and brother, Eddie Thompson.

She is survived by her daughter, Katie (Rick) LaRue-Martin of Springboro, her siblings: Ersy Reed, Ostrander; Patty Graham, Huber Heights and Andy (Ruby) Thompson, Radnor; sisters-in-law, Margaret Thompson, Paula LaRue, Karen LaRue, Kay LaRue, as well as many special nieces, nephews, greats and double-greats. She especially appreciated the support that was provided by Kaki, Cody, Alexis, Kenzie, Makaylin and Patty. She wrote "Keep the faith and I will see you in heaven. I love each of you very much, especially my Katie girl!"

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Delaware Church of Christ, 71 St. Rt. 203, Delaware, OH 43015 on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 7 p.m. Friends may call at the church starting at 3 p.m. until the time of service. Joshua Ball will officiate. Everyone is asked to practice safe precautions. Private burial will take place at a later date at the Shoup (Thompson Twp.) Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the North Union Athletic Boosters, 401 N. Franklin Street, Richwood, OH 43344, Delaware Church of Christ, P.O. Box 21, Delaware, OH 43015 and Richwood Independent Fair, P. O. Box 71, Richwood, OH 43344.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.

The family is being assisted by the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood. To watch the Livestream on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 7 p.m., open the Facebook app and find our page, or click here facebook.com/stofcheckballinger.