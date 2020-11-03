DELAWARE — Reisa D. Kersting, 53, of Delaware, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at her residence, following a sudden illness.

Reisa was born on May 17, 1967 in Los Angeles, CA, daughter of the late Robert and Wilma-Jean (Habelitz) Rafdal. On June 2, 1990, Reisa married Michael Kersting, the love of her life. She loved and enjoyed cooking, and for many years, owned and operated a barbecue business in Delaware, "Mr. Barbecue." Reisa was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary Fraternal Order of Eagles #376 of Delaware for many years. She loved riding her motorcycle, a 2011 Harley Softail, and was a member of a Ladies Harley Rider's group. She loved bowling and had been President of her bowling league. Reisa had a green thumb and enjoyed spending time in her vegetable garden. Spending time with family was very important to Reisa, and especially with her daughter, Danielle, whom she loved dearly. She also loved and spoiled her two dogs.

Surviving is her husband, Michael, of over 30 years; her daughter, Danielle N. Kersting of Delaware; cousins, Robert Habelitz and Cindy Habelitz, both of California and Connie Schmett and Josie Bishop Lehman, both of Iowa; and an uncle, Roy Habelitz of California.

In addition to her parents that have preceded her in death was her aunt Patsy.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of the prayer service at 3 p.m., in the Robinson Funeral Home, 32 West Winter Street, Delaware, with the Rev. Sylvester Onyeachonam, Pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church, Delaware, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Diabetes Association or to the A.S.P.C.A.

To observe the state COVID-19 regulations, social distancing and wearing a mask will be mandatory while in attendance at the visitation and service.

