DELAWARE — Reno Dominic Zadra, 95, of Delaware, OH, comforted by his wife Nancy and family, passed away peacefully, on March 11, 2019. Reno was born on May 24, 1923, in Cis, Tyrol, Italy, the second son born to the late Augusto Rafaelle and Rosalia Zadra, immigrating to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan in 1923.

Reno served in World War II as a Sargent in the U.S. Marine Corps. Following his military service, Reno began working in the auto industry retiring in 1987 from Chrysler/Jeep. Reno spent his retirement years enjoying the game of golf, traveling, and spending time with his wife and family. Reno was a member of Liberty Presbyterian Church and several fraternal organizations.

Reno was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother Leno, his son Scott Dominic; his sister Josephine Gillepsy and brother August J. (Gus) Zadra.

Reno is survived by his devoted wife, Nancy; daughter Mrs. Kathleen (Howard) Deshetler, Toledo, OH; stepchildren Mrs. Kristine (Tom) Thomas, McDonough, GA; Mr. R. Andrew (Cathy) Young, Delaware, OH; Mrs. Arianne (Edward) Gabele, Lewis Center, OH; and Mr. Matthew (Rheannan) Young, West Chester, OH. Grandchildren include: Kayleen, Amber, Billi Jo, Samantha, Heather, Jacob, Henry, Christian, Andrew, Sarah, Luke, Jonathan, and Benjamin; 7 great grandchildren; his sister Mrs. Ida Kolak, Beloit, WI, and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on April 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Liberty Presbyterian Church, Delaware, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Mount Carmel Hospice in Columbus, OH in Renoâ€™s honor.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center In Delaware is honored to serve this veteran and his family.