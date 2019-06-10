RADNOR — Rex Allan DeVault, 59, of Radnor passed away unexpectedly Sunday afternoon, June 9, 2019 at his residence.

He was born July 20, 1959 in Columbus to Harold and Dorothy (Rowe) DeVault and later graduated from Olentangy High School.

Rex worked as a John Deere technician at Miller's Implement in Delaware for many years. He was a member of the Delaware County Antique Farm Machinery Association, Miami Valley Steam Threshers Association, FFA and 4H, where he also served as an advisor. He enjoyed helping others, especially children. He was also very active with the Junior Fair at the Delaware County Fairgrounds where he served on the Pig and Lamb Committee.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 31 years, Shirley (Noland); sons, Randy DeVault of Radnor and Ryan (Shelby) DeVault of Delaware; granddaughter, Sadie Earl DeVault; father and mother, Harold "Butch" and Dorothy DeVault of Powell; brother, Rick DeVault of Powell; sister, Rhonda DeVault Taylor of Columbus; nephews, Jason (Kim) Taylor, Johnny Taylor and Joshua McDonell; great niece, Whitney Taylor; aunt, Shirley DeVault Custer.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 2–4 and 5–7 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, where services celebrating Rex's life will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Radnor Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the family to assist in purchasing a trophy for the Delaware County Junior Fair in memory of Rex DeVault.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the DeVault family.

To share a fond memory of Rex or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.