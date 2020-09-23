1/1
Rhonda "Jean" Fisher
Rhonda "Jean" Fisher 74, of Delaware passed away at home September 23, 2020 following an extended illness. Born February 9, 1946 in Logan, Ohio to the late Emma (Delong) and Clarence Smith.

Jean graduated from Delaware Hayes High in 1963. She retired from Ohio Wesleyan University as a telecommunications secretary after 25 years of service.

Jean was very talented in crocheting, making countless beautiful afghans, baby and doll clothes. She loved spending time with her family, especially during the holidays , watching her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren playing sports throughout the years. She also enjoyed playing bingo, and working crossword, and search word puzzles.

Jean is survived by beloved daughter Jacqueline (Jim) Harmony; son Kevin Fisher, all with whom she resided; grandsons Joshua (Lyndsy) Harmony, Brandon (Nikki) Harmony, Troy Fisher Jr.; granddaughters Tara (Evan) Pitts and Krystal Fisher; great grandchildren Dalton Harmony, Abrianna Slaughter, Zilah Harmony, and Kora Chaffin; sister Wanda Suitors; brother Bob (Liz) Smith; sister-in-law Debbie Smith; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents Jean is preceded in death by her son Troy Fisher Sr. in July 2020, brother Richard "Dick" Smith, and Jerry Smith, brother-in-law Howard Suitors.

Pastor Tony Walker will officiate funeral services Saturday, 1 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home, family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Green Mound Cemetery in Kilbourne, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards the American Lung Association 7720 Rivers Edge Drive, Suite 126, Columbus, Ohio 43235 or the Delaware County Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 81, Delaware, Ohio 43015

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home
32 West Winter Street
Delaware, OH 43015
740-369-6751
