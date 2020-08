DELAWARE — Rhonda Rice, age 59, of Delaware, OH, answered God's call on August 8th, 2020.

Visitation will be held at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High St., Worthington, OH, 43085, Thursday August 13th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Graveside service at Flint Cemetery, 8187 Flint Rd, Columbus, OH 43235, Friday August 14th at 1 p.m., with Pastor Frank Carl officiating.

For full obituary and condolences see www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.