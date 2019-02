Richard A. "Rick" Herd, 64, passed away February 18, 2019 following an extended illness. Preceded in death by his parents Dick and Ruth Herd. Survived by his siblings Robin (Ken) Shields, Bob, Rae Leigh Holderbaum and Ron (Tammy) and many nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held at the discretion of the family. Donations may be made to .