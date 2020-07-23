CLEVELAND — Richard Andrus Hagar a resident of Cleveland, passed away from Covid-19 on July 16th, 2020.

He was an active member at Westmore Church of God and member of the Choir and enjoyed the friendships he made since joining.

Richard was known for his hearty laugh and it filled the air wherever he went. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, riding his bike on the green way. He was a mentor, an author, motivational speaker and volunteered his time with organizations within the community.

He served in the NAVY from 1955-1959. He was proud to work at NASA during the most of the Apollo missions and helped with the most important one, Apollo 11. In celebration of 50th anniversary of landing on the moon Richard was asked to come to Cincinnati, Ohio at the museum where the Apollo 11 capsule was on display and talk about his experiences.

Richard was dedicated to his family and would often visit his hometown of Delaware, Ohio. One family tradition he and his sisters kept going was pork cutlets on Christmas Eve! You would hear him say, O-H I-O Go bucks!

He is survived by his wife Jeanne of 59 years, his children Mary Catherine McConnell (Kirk), Tim Hagar (Sherry), John Hagar (Gina), Sue Hagar and Jennifer Hagar. Grandchildren Catherine, Junnie, Janelle, John, Joe, Lisa, and Cheri. His sisters Carole and Ruth and brother Charles.

We extend our sincere gratitude for the prayers and concerns that were extended to our family during this time.

For the safety of our family and friends we will announce burial arrangements at at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Operation Family Fund or Children of Fallen Patriots.

