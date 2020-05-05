DELAWARE — Richard J. Becker, age 90, of Delaware, OH, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, in Delaware with family by his side. He was born January 24, 1930, in Shelby, OH to the late Donald and Vivian Becker. Left to cherish Richard's memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Shirley Becker; son, Troy (Linda) Becker; daughter, Kimberly Becker; grandchildren: Justin Becker, Teran (David) Shaffer, and Trina (Heath) Ruggles; sister, Shirley Arter; niece, Julie Arter; and several other relatives and friends. Richard worked in quality control for a number of different entities throughout his lifetime. He began his career with the U.S. Air Force, then went on to work for them as a civilian contractor. Later, he was employed for several years with Mansfield Tire, then Flexible Buses, and retired from Safelite AutoGlass at the age of 78. Richard was very skilled in carpentry and woodworking. He and his wife, Shirley, worked together remodeling and selling several homes. Richard was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses over 56 years ago in Ogden, UT, and served as an elder and ministerial servant in several congregations. Richard was a quiet, humble, and gentle man. He was a faithful husband, loving father, and grandfather. He was an avid fisherman, athlete, and car enthusiast who enjoyed collecting tools, some of which belonged to his father and his uncle. Most of all, Richard enjoyed spending time with his family and helping others to learn about God and his Son Christ Jesus through the Bible. The family has planned a virtual memorial service for Saturday, May 9th with Richard McAdoo, Jehovah's Witness officiating. To leave a message of condolence to Richard's family, or to share a special memory, please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements entrusted to Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, Delaware.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from May 5 to May 6, 2020.