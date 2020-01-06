OSTRANDER — Richard K. "Mac" McIntire, age 77, of Ostrander, died Friday, January 3, 2020 at his home.

He was born December 15, 1942 in Orville, Ohio to the late Merlin H. and Katie (Lake) McIntire. He graduated from Scioto Valley High School in 1960 where he was a star football player.

Mac worked for the Scioto Township Volunteer Fire Department, and became Assistant Fire Chief from 1978-1982. He also was employed through Ranco and General Electric both for over 20 years. Mac also owned and operated Sandy's Village Inn Restaurant in Ostrander in the 80s with his beloved wife. Most recently he had worked with Price Farms Organics, working the day before his passing.

He is survived by three sons, Richard (Pat) of Marysville, Kenny (Christine) of Cardington and Michael (Stacy) of Centerburg, son-in-law David Spradlin, eleven grandchildren including Andi Spradlin who he lived with and took care of him, sixteen great grandchildren, sister, Bonnie Spriggs, and brother Woody (Janie) McIntire, as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his beloved wife and high school sweetheart of 53 years Sandra L. "Sandy" Hanes McIntire on January 18, 2015, daughter, Crystal Spradlin on October 2, 2014, sisters: Lila Longworth, Susan Marshall, Kathy Engle, Wanda Hatcher as well as two brothers Darrell and Eddie McIntire, grandsons Hunter & Michael McIntire.

Mac was a wonderful cook and loved cooking for his family and friends. Mac also coached baseball in his younger years, and most recently he enjoyed traveling, didn't matter where, he would just get in his car and go.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Robinson Funeral Home where services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 with Rev. Wayne Engle officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Ostrander.

Contributions may be made to the , 5455 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43214.

