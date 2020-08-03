DELAWARE — Richard K. "Dick" Moxley, 79 of Delaware, and formerly of Columbus passed away peacefully Saturday morning, August 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and caregiver.

Born March 12, 1941 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the only child to the late Walter E. & Francis M. (Markum) Moxley. When Dick was just 4 years old, his parents moved to Columbus, Ohio. Dick graduated from West High School in 1959, and would go on to receive his Bachelors Degree in Industrial Engineering in 1963 from The Ohio State University. In his younger years Dick attended Emanuel Baptist Church in Columbus, Ohio

Dick worked for Briskheat Corporation which required him to travel a lot for work, which he greatly enjoyed, he also worked for Wellman Thermal Systems and National Lime and Stone. Once he retired after several years of dedicated service, he still did not slow down. He would go on to become a trustee for Scioto Township, being instrumental in getting the new firehouse. He also helped to get the Scioto Community park up and running. Dick also assisted with the Delaware County Fairgrounds. Dick was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Columbus, was on the Scioto Township Zoning Board, and was a member of the Republican Central Committee, up until he was too ill to do it anymore.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, along with two brothers-in law.

He is survived by his loving wife and caregiver Patricia "Patti" Moxley of 26 years; sons Rick K., Tim W. (Marilyn), and Mark J. Moxley; grandchildren Josh, Vanessa, Corbin, Zachery, and Jenna; 6 great-grandchildren; sister in-law Marcia Conaway; numerous nieces and nephews.

Dick enjoyed tinkering on cars, and he also enjoyed repairing furniture. Dick enjoyed traveling and seeing the world, such places as Myrtle Beach, Vegas, California, and even over to Singapore. His proudest achievement in his life was his family, those close to him will remember him as the knowledgeable, caring, and fun husband, father, and grandfather that he was. He will be missed deeply by all that knew him.

Celebrant Ed Schlote will officiate funeral services on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio (Formerly 1510 West William), where friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Delaware, Ohio.

In lieu of Flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards, Capital City Hospice 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, #170, Columbus, Ohio 43231, Alzheimer's Association of Ohio, Delaware Chapter, 39 West Winter Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.