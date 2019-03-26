Richard L. (Dick) Nauman passed away peacefully with Jeff and Tammy by his side on Friday March 15, 2019 at the age of 92. We are certain that he had a tee time or a trip to take in his car as he moved on to his next destination.

He was survived by his loving children and granddaughters. Son, Jeffrey (Charlene) Nauman; daughter, Tamara Nauman; granddaughters, Sara (Greg) Boxer and Chelsea (Brian Bergman) Nauman. He was preceded in death by his wife JoAnn in 1987; brothers Gerald and Bob, and his loyal dog Brandy.

Dick was the first born of the late Robert and Faye Nauman and was also survived by his brother David Nauman, sister Kathryn Williams, Sister-in-law Jane Nauman as well as many nieces and nephews. He was a 1944 graduate of Fredericktown High School, a US Army veteran serving during World War II in the Berlin District Command, receiving the Army of Occupation Medal and Worldwar II Victory medal.

He retired from North American / Rockwell in 1987 after 35 years of dedicated service. Dick adored his family and they him. He was a former member of the Rockwell Retirees Golf League, serving as Secretary for 20 years. He loved his yard, growing fabulous tomatoes, Natty Light and spending time with his family.

We would like to thank the wonderful staff of Arbors at Delaware for your love and compassion to our Dad since November of 2016. You brought happiness into his life and we know you enjoyed his "spunk".

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the USO or Capital City Hospice. A celebration of Dick's life will be held on April 27, 2019 at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085. There will be a time of visitation from 1:30 p.m.–2:30 p.m. with a service at 2:30 p.m.

See www.SCHOEDINGER.com for further information.