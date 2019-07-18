DELAWARE — Richard M. Singer, 96, of Delaware, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Williow Brook South Christian Village, Delaware.

Richard was born on March 25, 1923 in Natrona, PA, son of the late Franklin Meade Singer and Anna (Holscher) Singer. He was a 1941 graduate of Harbrack High School. He then attended Oberlin Conservatory on a full violin scholarship, only completing the first year, and then enlisted in the U.S. Army, during World War II, where he worked with the encryption systems. On October 6, 1950 he married Eleanor Weir and together they spent the next 68 years together. In 1954, Richard and Eleanor moved from Natrona Heights, PA to Delaware where he worked for the former Pennwalt Corporation, now known as Henkel Corporation, retiring as Deputy Plant Manager after many years of service. He use to build his own televisions, audio amplifiers, speakers and telescopes.

Surviving is his wife, Eleanor (Weir) Singer; sons, Jim (Nancy) of Worthington, Dan (Joyce) of Centerville, Steve of Delaware and Dave (Sally) of Worthington; daughters, Carol of Delaware and Janet (David) of Bellbrook; grandchildren, David, Lisa Bacareza (Heribert), Elizabeth Rohrs (Chris), Kristin, Shari Tessler (Rex), John Stevens (Maria) and Steven; great grandchildren, Michael and James Rohrs, Lukas and Isla Bacareza and Kate Stevens.

In addition to his parents that have preceded him in death was a brother, Albert, and a sister, Florence.

Friends may call on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at the Delaware Room in Willow Brook South Christian Village, 100 Willow Brook Way South, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

The Robinson Funeral Home, Delaware is assisting the family with the arrangements.

