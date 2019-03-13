DELAWARE — Richard S. "Dick" "Bud" Gladman, age 88, of Delaware died at his home on Tuesday March 12, 2019. He was born April 30, 1930 to the late William S. and Violet M. (Ross) Gladman.

After serving his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, Richard went to work as a building contractor eventually founding his own company Gladman Builders. Later Richard found his second passion and served as the Orange Township Zoning Inspector. He was a member of St. Mary Church where he served as an usher for many years.

Survivors include Richard's children; Connie Eisnaugle of Englewood, FL., Richard M. Gladman of Cardington, Linda (George Ruark) Gladman of Mt. Vernon, Donald (Pam) Gladman of Centerburg, and Daniel (Patty) Gladman of Delaware; 11 Grandchildren; 13 great-Grandchildren; brother, Bill Gladman of South Shore, KY., and sisters; Rosalie Brown and Genny Adams both of Delaware and Kathy Phillips of Jacksonville, FL.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 55 years, Rose M. (Ballman) Gladman; sister, Marie Fagan and Granddaughter, Andrea Gladman.

Friends may call at the Robinson Funeral Home, 32 W. Winter St. in Delaware on Friday March 15, 2019 from 3:00 until 6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Mary Church on Saturday at 10:00 AM. The burial will follow in the Africa Cemetery with the Delaware County Veterans proving full military honors.

Memorial contributions in Richard's memory may be made to the Delaware Humane Society, 4920 State Route 37 E., Delaware, Ohio 43015.

