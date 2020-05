Or Copy this URL to Share

MARENGO — Rick R. Gallogly, age 64 of Marengo passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at Kobacker House in Columbus. Arrangements are being handled by the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. Rt. 61 at St. Rt. 3, Sunbury, Ohio 43074.



