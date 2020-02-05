Rick Smith passed away January 24, 2020. He was born September 8, 1952 in Bucyrus, Ohio to Harold R. and Mae (Spiegel) Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nancy Smith; daughter Sharon (Jason) Reed; son Rick Darling; four grandchildren: Tesla and Felicity Reed; Isaac Stepp and Cameron Darling; three sisters: Jackie and Gwen "Tinker Belle" Smith of Delaware and Vickie Henry (Glenn Hall) of Newark; one half-brother Duston Zentler (Sharon Kelly) of Jasper, Ind.; two great-grandchildren, Maysen and Hayleigh; also several nieces and nephews.

He enjoyed his life his way and whenever family was mentioned, his eyes lit up like a Christmas tree. He was a good storyteller. He is missed deeply.

There will be no services.