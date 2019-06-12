MAGNETIC SPRINGS — Robert A. "Bob" Graham, 81, of Magnetic Springs, died peacefully early Monday morning June 10, 2019 at the Kobacker House in Columbus.

He was born November 18, 1937 in Marysville to the late Walter and Jean (Garey) Graham, he was also preceded in death by a daughter: Cherynn Reebel, grandson: Joel Graham and his twin brother: Bill Graham.

Bob was a 1955 graduate of the Northwestern High School. He worked in construction most of his life, having worked for Marion Contracting for many years. Bob also owned and maintained many rental properties in the area.

A true outdoorsman, he loved to hunt and fish and garden. There are many good memories of his trips to the family cabin in Jackson. He also was known to enjoy a card game or two.

Bob was a 30-year Veteran of the Ohio National Guard, where he participated on the pistol team. He was able to travel all over with the team.

He and Marilyn were big fans of the OSU Lady Bucks Basketball team, following them for many years.

Family was very important to Bob; he always cherished the time he had with them.

Surviving is his wife: Marilyn V. (Moore) Graham, they were married September 13, 1956 at the Old Stone Presbyterian Church. Also surviving are their children: Jeff (Greta) Graham of Richwood and Mike Graham of Cleveland; Grandchildren: Stefan Graham, Gregory Graham, Raven (Sarah) Reebel and Drake (Emily) Reebel; Great granddaughter: Lily Reebel; Siblings: Wayne Graham and Avolee (Harry) Fowler, both of Ft. Myers, Florida; son-in-law: Andy Reebel of LaRue.

Funeral services will be held Saturday June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, where there will be Military Honors conducted by the Richwood Area Veterans. Pastor Judy Cramer will officiate. Friends may call Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home in Richwood. Burial will take place in the Claibourne Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Salvation Army 340 Lake St, Delaware, OH 43015.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.