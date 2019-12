Westerville native and Otterbein alumnus Robert B. Morris of Sunbury, age 97, passed away in hospice care at St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home in Sunbury. A private graveside gathering of family members was held at Otterbein Cemetery in Westerville.

Personal remembrances of Bob may be shared and his life story may be viewed at: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.