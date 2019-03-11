DELAWARE — Robert Harold Coldren, age 86 of Delaware, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was born February 23, 1933 in Columbus to Mildred (Grimm) and George Coldren. Bob graduated from Linden McKinley High School, and from Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science and a Law Degree. While attending Ohio State he was active in track and cross country and was a member of the OSU Varsity Club. He ran six Boston Marathons in his younger years. Bob remained an avid supporter of Ohio State athletics and continued his passion of distance running well into his 70s. He was a member of Grace Brethren Church in Worthington, the Delaware Lions Club, and was a 50 year member of the Ohio State Bar Association.

Upon graduation from Ohio State University Law School, Bob worked for the State Highway Department for four years and then served for 27 years as the Delaware City Attorney and City prosecutor. He practiced Law with Firestone, Whitney and Coldren, and subsequently with the G. Scott Miller Law Firm.

Bob is survived by his wife, Mary E. (Yawberg) Studer-Coldren; son Rex (Leigh) Coldren of Phoenix, AZ; two daughters, Shelly Blevens of Mt. Juliet, TN and Tracy Johns of Ventura, CA; four grandchildren, Matthew and Stephen Coldren, and Hannah McCreary and Rachel Jones; one great-granddaughter, Gabriella McCreary, and one great-grandson, Eli Parker McCreary.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Richard Coldren, his second wife, Rosalie (Kunkle) Coldren, and his first wife and the mother of his children, Lois Joy (Porter) Coldren.

Friends may call at the Robinson Funeral Home, 32 W. Winter St. in Delaware on Thursday, March 14,2019 from 4-7 PM. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 AM with Reverend Joel Baer officiating. The burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grace Brethren Church at Polaris,8225 Worthington Galena Rd., Westerville, Ohio, 43081. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.