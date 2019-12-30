DELAWARE — Robert Dale Ford, 93, of Delaware passed away peacefully Saturday morning, December 28, 2019 at the WillowBrook Christian Village in Delaware.

He was born on February 28, 1926 in Delaware County to the late Dale and Nellie (Boyd) Ford and grew up on a farm at a time when horses were used to pull plows. After graduating from Berlin High School in 1944, Robert proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during World War II in Europe under General Patton.

A lifelong Delaware County and Berlin Township resident, Robert served as a field biologist for the Ohio Division of Wildlife from 1952–1982, retiring after over 30 years. After retirement, he served as the County Bee Inspector for 5 years and served 2 terms as a Berlin Township Trustee. A devoted and faithful member of the West Berlin Presbyterian Church, he also served as an elder and trustee. In his leisure, he loved to squirrel hunt and read Louis L'Amour western books.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 72 years, Joanna (Warner); sons, Robert (Mary) Ford and Ronald Ford; daughter, Judy (Konrad) Schiefer; 8 grandchildren, Sarah, Emily, David, Christopher, Rebecca, Kimberly, Joshua, and Kari; 12 great-grandchildren, Cedar, Alder, Natalie, Maria, Audrey, Cameron, Quinn, Ethan, Elise, Emmett, Eiley, and Macie; sister, Alice Stein.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his infant daughter Sheryl, his brother Melvin Ford and sister Betty Sheets.

Services celebrating Robert's life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the West Berlin Presbyterian Church, 2911 Berlin Station Rd., Delaware, OH with Dr. Robert J. Gustafson officiating. Following the services, military honors will be conducted by the Delaware County Veterans Association and the United States Army.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Robert's memory may be made to the West Berlin Presbyterian Church.

