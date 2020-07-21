1/
Robert Douglas Riebel
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DELAWARE — Robert Douglas Riebel, age 35, of Delaware, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020 at his residence. Born August 22, 1984 in Marion, Ohio to Robert Thomas Hetrick and Bonnie Diane Riebel, both of whom survive.

A very hard worker, like his father, Robert was working for Burger King, Arby's and Cleaners Extrordinaire. He was a graduate of Highland Local High School where he ran track, enjoyed cooking, classic cars, guitar and helping his grandfather work on his '57 Willys. He was thoughtful and caring and generous, loved time with his family and sweets and junk food.

Robert was preceded in death by grandmother, Lois Helmbold; grandfathers, Neal Hetrick, Sr. and George Riebel; aunts, Sandra Mitchell and Robin Thompson.

In addition to his parents, Robert is survived by grandmother, Mary Hetrick; brother, James (fiance Kerri Thomas and Bella) Van Sickle; sister, Lisa (fiance Luke Forman) Van Sickle; nephews, Hoyt and Nash Forman; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date.

Contributions may be made to the Delaware CCCU, 162 Belle Avenue, Delaware, OH 43015 in Robert's memory.

The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Riebel family. Please share a memory or condolence with the family by visiting www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, DeVore Chapel
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
740-965-3936
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved