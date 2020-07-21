DELAWARE — Robert Douglas Riebel, age 35, of Delaware, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020 at his residence. Born August 22, 1984 in Marion, Ohio to Robert Thomas Hetrick and Bonnie Diane Riebel, both of whom survive.

A very hard worker, like his father, Robert was working for Burger King, Arby's and Cleaners Extrordinaire. He was a graduate of Highland Local High School where he ran track, enjoyed cooking, classic cars, guitar and helping his grandfather work on his '57 Willys. He was thoughtful and caring and generous, loved time with his family and sweets and junk food.

Robert was preceded in death by grandmother, Lois Helmbold; grandfathers, Neal Hetrick, Sr. and George Riebel; aunts, Sandra Mitchell and Robin Thompson.

In addition to his parents, Robert is survived by grandmother, Mary Hetrick; brother, James (fiance Kerri Thomas and Bella) Van Sickle; sister, Lisa (fiance Luke Forman) Van Sickle; nephews, Hoyt and Nash Forman; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date.

Contributions may be made to the Delaware CCCU, 162 Belle Avenue, Delaware, OH 43015 in Robert's memory.

The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Riebel family. Please share a memory or condolence with the family by visiting www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.