Robert E. Hawkins
DELAWARE — Robert E. Hawkins, 95, of Delaware passed away Wednesday evening, October 14, 2020 at the Delaware Court Health Care Center.

He was born January 20, 1925 in Delaware to the late Pearl and Gladys (Morgan) Hawkins and later proudly served his country during World War II as a member of the United States Army in the Battery C 50th Field Artillery Battalion earning 3 bronze stars.

A lifelong Delaware resident, Robert enjoyed fishing, trapping, watching football and cartoons, and doing yard work when able.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Robert Hawkins Jr. of Delaware, Sue Rawlins, Sharlet Thorne and Kathy Curtis, all of Delaware; 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Sharlet Pettit of Delaware; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife Ida Mae Hawkins, his daughter Carol Bowe, his brothers Don, Ron and Junior Morgan, his sisters Jean Scott and Lean Hampton and his son-in-law Jerry Lynn Thorne.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware, where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors provided by the Delaware County Veterans Association and members of the United States Army.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve this veteran of the Greatest Generation.

To share a fond memory of Robert or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
