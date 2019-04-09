POWELL — Robert E. "Bob" Palmer 78, of Powell, died April 8, 2019. He was born January 17, 1941 in Akron, Ohio to Nellie (Whitlatch) and George M. Palmer II. He Proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy as a Navy Corpsman attached to the U.S Marine Corps.

He is survived by his wife, Martha J. "Marty" Mehling Palmer whom he married August 18, 1978; daughters, Donna Rae Palmer of San Francisco, CA., Cynthia "Cindy" Palmer of Columbus, Ohio; brothers George M. (Midge) Palmer III of Lake St. Louis, MO., Harold Palmer of Powell; brothers-in-law, Jim Leger of Cambridge and Greg (Roni) Mehing of Milan, Ohio and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by his parents; step father, Emil Donley; son, William R. Palmer; sister, Billie Von Leger; father in law and mother in law, Carl E. and Mary Frances Mehling.

Private family services will be held for immediate family with burial in St. Mary Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a

