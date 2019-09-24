DELAWARE — Robert E. Trump Jr., age 67 of Delaware passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Emergency Room of Grady Memorial Hospital.

He was born on November 29, 1951 in Delaware to the late Robert and Leona (Smith) Trump Sr. He had worked at several area businesses as a janitor including: The Hamburger Inn, Ranco, and the former Golden Kettle. Fond of eagles, he enjoyed fishing, long walks, aggravating his nephews, and watching wrestling on TV. Plain and simple, he was a good guy who would do anything for you.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife of over 30 years Mary Louise (Green), sisters Carol White of Delaware and Mary Lusby of Ashley, 5 nephews: Ron, Mack, Brandon, Ron Lusby Jr. and Chris White as well as nieces; Kaitlin Cloud and Katrina Fisher.

Friends may call from 5:30–8 p.m. on Thursday at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. on Friday at the Fairview Memorial Park.

