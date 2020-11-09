DELAWARE — Robert Eugene Warner, 89, of Delaware, OH passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Kobacker House Hospice Facility in Columbus, OH. He was born in Columbus, OH on May 14, 1931 to the late Walter and Willanna (Ward) Warner.

Robert aka "Sleepy" and "Bud," was a 1949 graduate of Willis High School. He then went on to serve in the U.S. Navy during the Korean war era. He retired in 1993 from Sunray Stove Company, where he was a Model Maker. In his younger years, he was a member of AMVETS #102. Many of his hobbies included fishing, bowling, softball, gardening, lawn work, cooking and he was known as the Eastside Crawdad on CB radio. He loved watching all Ohio State Buckeye sports and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was very handy and enjoyed helping people fix or build things.

He married Beulah McKee who preceded him in death in 1974. He then married Myrtle Nickel, who preceded him in death in 2003. Along with both his wives, Robert is preceded in death by one sister, Jackie (Richard) Corcoran; two step-sons, Michael Andrews and Mark Andrews; and one step-daughter, Joann Florian.

Survivors include, one son David Warner of Crestline, Ohio; two daughters, Rita (Late Mel) Treese of Delaware and Amy Moore of Marysville; one step-son; Matt (Dodi) Andrews of Ashley; three step-daughters, Darcy (Toray) Henry of Sunbury, Judy (Harold) Hineline of Fremont, and Jackie Giacomelli of Oregon; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and two children-in-law, Kork Andrews and John Florian.

A service to honor his life will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to Kobacker House Hospice Facility, Columbus, OH. Robinson Funeral Home is honored to serve the Warner family. Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.