SUNBURY — Robert George Houser peacefully passed away with family at his side on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Inn at Walnut Trail in Sunbury, Ohio.

Bob, or "Doc" to many, was born on February 24, 1936 in Hancock County, Ohio to Fairy Shawnee Hartman and Clair Wilson Houser. He married Nancy Jo Smith in Arlington, Ohio on September 7, 1958. Robert was a graduate of The Ohio State University Medical School completing his residency at University Hospitals in Cleveland. In 1968, the family headed back to Columbus where Robert established his practice. He joined the faculty at The Ohio State University where he established himself as an internationally acclaimed hand surgeon, publishing papers with Dr. Robert Duran on the rehabilitation of flexor tendon injuries that changed the world of hand surgery. Later, he transitioned to cosmetic surgery and moved his practice to St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville, Ohio. He established himself as a pillar of the community in providing high quality cosmetic surgery during the peak of his career. This is how many came to know him over the years, but it was his love of hand surgery that brought him international acclaim.

Robert and Nancy raised four children, Amy Bogan (William), Laura Houser, Beth Small (CJ) and Robert Houser (Stacey). Robert, better known as Papa, was cherished by grandchildren, Kate, Daniel (Katelyn) and Benjamin (Marie) Bogan; Olivia, Alayna, Serena and Marcus Small; Grant and Gretchen Houser; Ryan and Rachel Houser; and great-grandchildren, Ella Brockman, Daniel, Owen and Penelope Bogan. Robert is also survived by and fondly remembered by nephews and niece, David, Steve, John and Tom Houser, Monica (Smith) Fellows and Scott Smith, friends and extended family.

Bob moved the family to the farm north of Sunbury in order to get back to his roots in farming by raising beef cattle, rabbits and many types of fowl from exotic chickens to ducks, turkeys, Guineas and even peacocks. The garden provided not only food for the family but for anyone to which he could provide. Housers are fishermen, and the large pond at the farm provided many hours of fishing – teaching all the kids and grandkids how to use a cane pole and worm. Bob was nearly always involved in singing – the boys quartet in high school, Men's Glee Club at OSU, choir at Sunbury United Methodist Church, The Gospel Heirs quartet, and finally barbershop with the Singing Buckeyes. He also kept busy with the Sunbury Lions Club especially with their Ox Roast and Christmas Tree sale.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Special thanks to the staff at The Inn at Walnut Trail for taking such good care of our father, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown, and to the members of the Capital City Hospice team.

As an expression of remembrance memorial donations may be made to the Sunbury Lions Club or The Singing Buckeyes ℅ DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 OH-61, Sunbury, OH 43074. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.