1/2
Robert "Bob" Gnade
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DELAWARE — Robert "Bob" Gnade M.D., age 72 of Delaware passed away at home Saturday, August 1, 2020, following a brief illness while surrounded by his family.

He was born to the late William and Dorothy (Huizing) Gnade on July 7, 1948 in Paterson, New Jersey. Robert graduated from The Ohio State College of Medicine in 1980 and served his residence with the Mt. Carmel Medical Center. He practiced as a Family Medicine Specialist for over 40 years, serving the Delaware community since 1983.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, he was a devoted member of the Grace Baptist Church and numerous medical and philanthropic organizations. He enjoyed a passion for helping the community, fishing, playing tennis, golf, and music.

Steadfast and true, he was both honest and generous, and will be remembered for his giving and helpful ways.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years Mary Lou (McDonald); children: Gretchen (Wes) Schaffer of Pampa, TX, Robert M. Gnade of Marion, Robin (Dustyn) Vanzant of Westerville, Tim (Heather) Frost of Atlanta, GA, Duane Frost of Delaware, grandchildren Haleigh, J.W., Ella, Caitlin, Lauren, Robert, Dylan, Jacob, Lincoln, and Leilyn; brothers: Bill (Judy) Gnade, George (Carol) Gnade; sisters: Dawn (Bob) Daiker, Beverly Seibert, several nieces, nephew, and a host of friends and patients.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his daughter Laura Michelle Gnade Howard in 2012.

Friends may call Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 held at the Grace Baptist Church, 3744 St Rt 37 West, Delaware, where friends may call one hour prior to the 3 p.m. service. Safe distancing and face masks will be required for both events.

Following the services military honors will be provide at the church by the Delaware County Veterans Association.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Faith Mission, 500 W. Wilson Bridge Rd, Suite 245, Worthington, Ohio 43085.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is proudly serving this deceased veteran and his family



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved