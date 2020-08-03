DELAWARE — Robert "Bob" Gnade M.D., age 72 of Delaware passed away at home Saturday, August 1, 2020, following a brief illness while surrounded by his family.

He was born to the late William and Dorothy (Huizing) Gnade on July 7, 1948 in Paterson, New Jersey. Robert graduated from The Ohio State College of Medicine in 1980 and served his residence with the Mt. Carmel Medical Center. He practiced as a Family Medicine Specialist for over 40 years, serving the Delaware community since 1983.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, he was a devoted member of the Grace Baptist Church and numerous medical and philanthropic organizations. He enjoyed a passion for helping the community, fishing, playing tennis, golf, and music.

Steadfast and true, he was both honest and generous, and will be remembered for his giving and helpful ways.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years Mary Lou (McDonald); children: Gretchen (Wes) Schaffer of Pampa, TX, Robert M. Gnade of Marion, Robin (Dustyn) Vanzant of Westerville, Tim (Heather) Frost of Atlanta, GA, Duane Frost of Delaware, grandchildren Haleigh, J.W., Ella, Caitlin, Lauren, Robert, Dylan, Jacob, Lincoln, and Leilyn; brothers: Bill (Judy) Gnade, George (Carol) Gnade; sisters: Dawn (Bob) Daiker, Beverly Seibert, several nieces, nephew, and a host of friends and patients.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his daughter Laura Michelle Gnade Howard in 2012.

Friends may call Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 held at the Grace Baptist Church, 3744 St Rt 37 West, Delaware, where friends may call one hour prior to the 3 p.m. service. Safe distancing and face masks will be required for both events.

Following the services military honors will be provide at the church by the Delaware County Veterans Association.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Faith Mission, 500 W. Wilson Bridge Rd, Suite 245, Worthington, Ohio 43085.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is proudly serving this deceased veteran and his family