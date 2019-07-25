DELAWARE — Robert J. Pilsner, 82, of Delaware, passed away July 24, 2019 with his family and close friend by his side.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 in the Snyder Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, (formerly 1510 West William Street), Delaware, with military rites conducted at 7 p.m. A funeral mass celebrating Robert's life will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 25, 2019, in St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 East William Street, Delaware, with the Rev. Sylvester Onyeachonam, officiating.

Bob was born August 25, 1936 in Marshfield, WI , son of the late Francis and Elizabeth Pilsner. He was the youngest of 6 boys raised on a dairy farm where he learned the value of hard work. He was a 1955 graduate from Columbus Catholic High School, Marshfield, WI where he played football and was homecoming king. He went on to win the Golden Gloves State Championship for Wisconsin as a boxer. He then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps where he spent 4 years as an aviation electrician. After leaving the Marine Corps, he started working for the McCrory Corporation as a manager trainee. He quickly worked his way up to district manager where he worked for 26 years.

On May 7, 1966 he married Mary Jane Case in Beloit, WI. In 1973, they welcomed a son, Kevin into the world. In 1987, he moved his family to Delaware where he opened Pilsner's 5 and Dime located downtown. He enjoyed his work and didn't retire until the age of 70. After retirement, one of his greatest joys was seeing friends from the community and reminiscing about his store. He enjoyed spending time with his friends at Bun's Restaurant. He was an avid outdoorsman and a member of the Amvets. He was an active member of the community and belonged to St. Mary Catholic Church. Bob enjoyed sports and was the "biggest fan" for several sports played at Ohio Wesleyan and Delaware Hayes.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Mary Pilsner; son, Kevin (Sarah) Pilsner of Delaware; his brother, Victor Pilsner of Iowa; nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to his parents that have preceded him in death were his 4 brothers, Gary, Ed, Arnold and Art Pilsner.

Memorial contributions may be given to (P.I.N.Delaware), People In Need, 138 Johnson Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

