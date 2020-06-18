Robert James Flanagan (79) died as he lived; with courage, compassion, and dogged determination to do it his way. Bob (AKA "Dr. Hack", "Ranger Bob", "Uncle TZ") died peacefully at home in Delaware, Ohio on June 16, 2020. He is survived by immediate family members Katy Rose, his treasured wife of 56 years, their two daughters; Anne and Nora; grandsons Quinn (16) and Noah (13), plus his son in law Scott and niece/ nephews Linda, Rolfe and Michael.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, Bob earned his B.A. at the University of Toledo and his M.A. in English at the University of Chicago. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and, for three decades, as a much beloved professor and Director of Creative Writing at Ohio Wesleyan University, where he was awarded the Bishop Herbert Welch Meritorious Teaching Award.

Growing up, Bob wanted to be a cowboy, a cop (like his grandpa and uncle), and a boxer. He later discovered he wasn't a very good boxer, but he was an avid reader, and thought "Maybe I'll try to write some stories myself."

An award winning author, Flanagan wrote the seminal Marine Corps novel Maggot, the epic saga Champions, as well as many short story collections including Three Times Three, Naked To Naked Goes, Loving Power, Story Hour and Fight Night. He also penned two full books of poetry, several poetry chapbooks, a few short films, and two full length plays.

Among several literary honors, he won a NEA grant, many Ohio Arts Council fellowships, and holds an Ohioana Library Citation for Distinguish Service in Humanities and Education. His literary papers have been acquired by The University of Toledo, which instituted the Robert Flanagan archive at the Ward Canady Center. Despite his several accolades, Bob felt the greatest praise he received for his writing was from a young Marine who said, in regard to Maggot, "Thank you for having the balls to tell the truth!"

Prior to becoming an author and educator, Bob worked as a dishwasher, janitor, day laborer, night watchman, psychiatric orderly and tractor driver (who mistakenly mowed down a crop of asparagus and then drove his tractor into a ditch.) An enthusiastic athlete, Bob helped create the Women's Soccer program at Delaware Hayes High School by volunteering to coach the inaugural team. A lifelong boxing fan, Bob loved sparring in the local gym and earned two detached retinas as a result.

A devoted husband, father, grandfather, mentor and friend, Bob will be dearly missed. A memorial service/Irish wake will be held at some point in the future. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers, Bob requested that donations be sent to The Alzheimer's Association of Central Ohio (www.alz.org/centralohio). Condolences may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.