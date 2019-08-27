PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Robert Leon Thibaut, age 76, of Palm Harbor, Florida went to heaven on Saturday August 24, 2019.

Robert was born July 17, 1943 in Marion, Ohio to Dorothy Thibaut and Max Thibaut. He graduated from Radnor High School and joined the National Guard, serving for 6 years. Robert was part of the original group hired at Honda and retired after 25 years.

Robert is survived by his wife, Cathy Thibaut; daughter Angela (Ainsley) Daux; step-son Scott (Shannon) Williams; step-son Kevin Williams; and step-daughter Melissa (Todd) Crandell; grandson Elijah Daux; step-grandchildren Skylar, Konor, Rylee, Madison, Ryan and Mason. Robert was preceded in death by; mother Dorothy Thibaut and father Max Thibaut; step-mom Uiotta (Vi) Thibaut; step-sisters Patty Karen and Becky.

Robert was a member of the American Legion and Moose International. He loved bass fishing and horse racing. Robert only missed 2 years of 'Little Brown Jug' his entire adult life. He will be sadly missed by family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert's memory may be made to St. Jude Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.