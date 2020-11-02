DELAWARE — Robert "Bob" Lyle Wellman, 80 of Delaware, OH passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, October 29, 2020 at the Arbors at Delaware. He was born January 23, 1940 in Lansing, Michigan to the late Walter C. and Mary "Marjorie" (Abbey) Wellman.

Bob was a 1958 graduate of Thornapple Kellogg High School in Middleville, Michigan. In May of 1961, he graduated from the Kendall School of Design in Grand Rapids, MI, and then went on to proudly serve his country as a member of the United States Army from 1962 to 1968. A true artist and eccentric individual, Bob loved all kinds of art and enjoyed reading his Bible, highlighting passages of scripture as he read.

Art and design were Bob's passion in life. A life-long stutterer, he was reticent to interact with adults until it came time to share his art. As a young man during his stint in the military, Bob received awards for cartoons he drew for the military newspaper "Vendette 45." After his service, he created innovative wall art and signage for local Michigan businesses. He designed and created art murals for display in Japan, England, and theme parks in the United States. A man with a genius IQ, he spent his free time inventing and designing useful items. His later years found him living in Delaware, and a member of the Little Brown Jug Singles Square Dance Club, where his art was on display in marketing materials and theme decorations for various dances.

Bob is survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Sue Wellman of Delaware; numerous nieces, nephews, and square dance friends.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his beloved uncle, Lyle Wellman, his brother Roger Wellman; his sister Roselyn Kidder, and her husband, Kelly Kidder.

A committal service will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

Contributions in Bob's memory may be made to your favorite local charity.

