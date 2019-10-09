POWELL — Robert Nothstine Jr., 78 of Powell, Ohio died Monday October 7, 2019 at his home.

The Columbus, Ohio native was born Sept. 6, 1941, a son of the late Betty Mae Wakefield Nothstine and the late Robert Nothstine. Robert was Auto mechanic with over 47 years of service.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; Joyce Nothstine, a granddaughter; Natasha Triplett, and a stepdaughter; Brenda DePriest.

He leaves to mourn her passing, a son Robert ("Bobby") Nothstine III, two daughters; Melanie (Michael) Murray, Debbie Nothstine (Billy) Walters, two step-sons; Michael (Evelyn) DePriest and Kevin DePriest, two step-daughters; Pam (Ronnie) Macmicheal and Suzanne DePriest, a sister; Sandy Mayberry, 11 grandchildren, Numerous great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday October 12, 2019 in the Vernon Cemetery in Lawrence County Ohio where Robert will be laid to rest with his wife. Keeping with his children's wishes he was cremated. The family has entrusted his care to the Taylor Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel.