DUBLIN — Dr. Robert Phillip Gardner of Dublin, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on June 16, 2020.

"Dr. Bob" was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend – known and loved by everyone he met.

He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah, of 61 years; his daughters, Rebecca (Thomas) Bray and Amy Singleton; grandchildren, Regan (Daniel Enouen) Butler, Bowen Butler, Tanner Singleton, Emma (Reid) Kantor, Drew Bray and Jourdan (Matthew) Enouen; and great-grandchild, Elliana Singleton.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Geneva Gardner.

Dr. Bob graduated from University High School and earned BA and DDS degrees from The Ohio State University. He received his pediatric training from the Columbus Children's Hospital. He also served as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy. He was very active throughout his life with many professional, religious, and social organizations.

Dr. Bob was a member of the Ohio Dental Association, Columbus Dental Society (president), American Dental Association, American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, and The Ohio State University Dental Alumni Association (president). He was a member of Muirfield Village Golf Club. He sat on the board of the National Special Wish Foundation, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (president), Central Ohio Youth of Christ, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Orange Township Zoning Board and Olentangy School Board (president).

For over 15 years, he was the chairman of the FCA Memorial Golf Breakfast. He was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity, Psi Omega fraternity and the Mason University Lodge 631. For years, he was very dedicated to various programs for special needs children and the Delay the Disease for Parkinson patients. He was also a member of the Northwest Presbyterian Church in Dublin and past member and Elder of the Delaware Grace Brethren Church.

Dr. Bob received many honors including the OSU College of Dentistry Distinguished Alumni Award (1995), Adopt a School Award for Colerain School, International College of Dentistry Inductee, Pierre Fauchaud Academy Inductee, American College of Dentistry Inductee, and Children's Hospital 25 Year Service Award.

A very special thank you to the staff at The Grand of Dublin for their loving care over the past few months.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Dr. Bob with a gift to the Mercy Fund at Northwest Presbyterian Church (6400 Post Road, Dublin, Ohio 43017), the Greater Columbus Youth for Christ (5000 Arlington Centre Blvd., Columbus, OH 43220), or Delay the Disease - Fund #2593 - The Columbus Foundation (1234 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43205-1453).

Due to the COVID Pandemic there are no services scheduled at this time.

Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send email condolences to the family.