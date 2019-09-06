DELAWARE — Robert "Bob" Russell 92, of Delaware passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Willow Brook Delaware Run.

Bob was born February 24, 1927 in Albany, Ohio the son of the late Sydney & Gladys (Andrews) Russell. Following high school Bob joined the United States Navy, and proudly served his country during WWII as a welder repairing aircraft. He was honorably discharged in 1946 returning to Columbus where he continued his trade with Jeffrey Manufacturing.

He then served as an Ohio State Highway Patrolman before embarking on a notable 35-year career with Nationwide Insurance. Beginning as a claims investigator he progressed into multiple leadership roles, most notably with the transition into the era of agency office automation. While at Nationwide he earned his BS degree from the University of Toledo and the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation. He chose to retire early from Nationwide as Director of Marketing in 1987.

Bob was very active throughout his life with many hobbies and interests. Holding his pilot's license, he owned three planes, the last a BD4 which he built himself. Over the years he enjoyed keeping large gardens, crafting furniture, providing his grandchildren with life size Lincoln logs, making a pontoon boat from 55-gallon drums, wine-making, painting, whittling, and a creative list of accomplishments that goes on and on. Upon retirement, he even built his own home on seven acres "for just $36 per square foot." Simply put, there wasn't anything he could not do when he put his mind to it. And yet he always had the time, a smile and endless pearls of wisdom to share with everyone.

Bob was preceded in death by Eileen (Cherrington), his wife of 60 years, and brother Byron Russell. Celebrating his amazing life are his son Mike (Judy) Russell; daughter Susan (Larry) Ray; grandchildren JR (Jen) Ray, Kristen Ray, Amanda (DJ) Butler, Katrina (Nick) Kaupp, Jackie Russell, and seven great grandchildren.

He will be remembered as a compassionate family man, who put others first. Always with a joke and his quick wit, recently Bob could be heard to say, "I lived a really good life and this dementia is ruining it." A memorial service and luncheon honoring Bob will be held Saturday September 21, at 1 p.m. at the Williams Street United Methodist Church, 28 W. William Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015; with military honors being provided by the United States Navy.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards the of America, Delaware Branch, 39 West Winter Street, Delaware, OH 43015 or though their website act.alz.org.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center are proud to serve this veteran and his family.