DELAWARE — Robert W. Stone 93, of Delaware, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Born July 29, 1927 in Delaware, Ohio, the son of the late Luther & Dorothy Stone. Bob grew up on a dairy farm, and learned early on the meaning of hard work. Bob graduated from high school, and would continue working as a dairy farmer for the majority of his life. Bob also worked for W.W Williams as a mechanic for a number of years before his retirement. Bob was a man of God, and attended East Side Mission Church for a number of years.

Bob enjoyed being outdoors, whether is was working in the yard, or planting his gladiolas every year. He also liked tinkering on engines, and had a passion for wood working, which he would enter his finished projects in craft shows. Bob was a family-oriented man, who loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, one brother and three sisters, and his first wife, and mother of his children Mary (McMannis) Stone in 1995.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 18 years Helen (Forrer); sons Wayne "Punk" and Robert (Lisa) Stone; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services were held privately at the convenience of the family.