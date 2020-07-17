Roberta Lee (Armentrout) Yates, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on July 14, 2020 at the age of 80 after a courageous battle with cancer. She always had the ability to view things with a positive attitude and kept her sense of humor to the very end.

She was born October 25, 1939. She graduated from West High School in Columbus and took pride in her job of over forty years as a school bus driver for Worthington City and Olentangy Local School Districts.

She was a member of Lewis Center United Methodist Church and Telephone Pioneers of Columbus. Her greatest gift was her willingness to volunteer her time and efforts towards helping others. She also enjoyed playing cards at the American Legion with friends on Friday nights.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elden, of 60 years; her parents, Robert and Edna Armentrout; brothers, Joe and Rob Armentrout, and granddaughter, Julia.

Surviving are her six children: daughters, Terri (Stephen) Shaw and Kelly (Paul) Bargnesi; sons, James, Trent (Robyn), Scott (Kari), and Timothy Yates; grandchildren, Tyler, Megan, Scott, Wayne, Kayla, Bethany, Cori, Nate, Jacob, Kenzee and Kelsee; and eight great-grandchildren. Also survived by sister, Sandy (Russ) Wineka and sister-in-laws, Lorraine Werner and Sue Yates and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Telephone Pioneers of Columbus, 111 N. Fourth Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or Pilot Dogs, Inc., 625 West Town Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell, 450 W. Olentangy Street, Powell, Ohio 43065. The funeral service will also be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell. Interment will follow in Cheshire Cemetery. It was a special request of Roberta's that attendees wear colorful clothing, as she preferred this to be a celebration of her life.

