SUNBURY — Roberta Sue Miller, age 76, of Sunbury, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Countryview of Sunbury.

Born November 27, 1942 in Richwood, Ohio to the late Robert T. and Rosa M. (Forrider) Morrow. Graduate of Olentangy High School. Retired Customer Service Representative for Gilson Company Inc. Attended Gospel Light Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by husband Donald E. Miller, Jr.

Survived by devoted children, Brian (Teresa) Miller of Centerburg, Sheila Miller of Delaware and Tara Palmer of Columbus; brother, Thomas (Carol) Morrow of Union City; grandchildren, Hunter, Ella and Logan Calkins; nieces and nephews.

Friends may call 5-7 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury. Graveside Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Galena Cemetery, 297 N. Walnut St., Galena.

