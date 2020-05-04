Rodney "Scott" Keeler
DELAWARE — Rodney "Scott" Keeler, age 57 of Delaware died unexpectedly. He was born on February 27, 1963 in Columbus to the late Rodney L. and Patricia L. (Alford) Keeler. Scott was a 1981 graduate of Big Walnut High School and was a longtime employee with the Kroger Company before retiring. Scott was a talented self-taught jazz musician, gifted in playing electric and upright bass guitar. He was fond of all music, both playing and listening. Scott experienced music in a different way, lending to his passion for it. He had played with the Teeny Tucker Band and the Blues Jams of Columbus. He is survived by his brothers: Randy Lee Keeler of Delaware and Russell (Jason) Dedek-Keeler of Bermuda Dunes, CA, 4 nieces and nephews: Elizabeth, Hannah, Matthew, and Sarah, and several great-nieces and nephews. Services are being planned for later this summer to be held at Trenton Cemetery and will be announced by the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware. Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Delaware Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
